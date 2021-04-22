Demi Lovato Defends ‘California Sober’ Approach: ‘The Only Criticism I Need Is From My Treatment Team’

Demi Lovato’s sobriety plan is not 100 per cent sober, and that has sparked a lot of opinions from her inner circle.

Lovato’s post-overdose sobriety leaves room for alcohol and marijuana in moderation. Friends have expressed concern over the approach; however, Lovato is squarely focused on the opinion of her treatment team.

“‘California Sober’ is extremely important because that song represents an alternate path to the recovery that I’ve been taught… the past 10 years of dealing with this stuff,” Lovato told Zach Sang. “It’s not saying that this works for everybody, but it’s saying that that other solution isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution and there’s options.”

“It’s just about identifying what works best for you and going forward with that,” she continued.

Lovato, 28, assured, “California Sober” (also the name of her new song) is not something she invented. She also refused to get into the nitty-gritty of her recovery plan.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Calls Out Frozen Yogurt Shop

“I didn’t make up this term, right? I just heard it, and was like, ‘Oh, that sounds green and applies to me,'” she said. “But I think that different people have different meanings for it. So, it might be moderation to some people, it might be only natural things to some people.” “For me, I’ve decided that I’m probably never going to discuss the parameters surrounding my recovery and what that looks like,” Lovato explained. “Because when I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need.”

Ultimately, Lovato is trusting in her treatment team for direction.

“The only criticism I need is from my treatment team, and if what we’re doing right now is working for me, then I’m gonna keep it between me and them.”

Lovato revealed her “California Sober” mindset in the YouTube Original series “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil”. Members of Lovato’s inner circle expressed concern over the treatment plan in the docuseries.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Apologizes After Bashing L.A. Frozen Yogurt Shop

“Demi knows the whole moderation thing isn’t something I totally agree with,” renowned manager Scooter Braun said. “What I’ve learned with the whole addiction thing is if I push her to do what I want, I push her away. I can’t control her. What I can do is be a friend and hope that she’s right.”

“Sorry — if you drink, you’re going to drink more,” the legendary Elton John chimed in. “If you take a pill, you’re going to take another one. You either do it or you don’t.”

Lovato’s former assistant, who found the singer unconscious after her near-fatal overdose, expressed concern over the “California Sober” method.

“It does kind of scare me now to know that she isn’t sober,” she said.

Lovato — in “Dancing with the Devil” — asserted this treatment method is not for everyone.

“I also don’t want people to hear that and think that they can go out and try having a drink or smoking a joint, you know?” she warned. “Because it isn’t for everybody.”