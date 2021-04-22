Olivia Rodrigo Says Cardi B ‘Gives Me Courage,’ Cardi Responds To ‘Sweet’ Message

Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo have a budding friendship.

The friendship between Cardi and Rodrigo is slowly blossoming since their interaction back in January. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star praised the “WAP” rapper as a wonderful role model in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Olivia Rodrigo An Incredibly Personal Gift

“I feel lucky to be a teenager at the time when Cardi is making music,” she gushed. “Just even as a songwriter, some of the stuff that she says is just so honest and almost like shockingly honest. When I listened to her song, I’m like, ‘Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album.’ Those are my favourite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say.”

“That’s definitely something that I sort of grapple with in my songwriting. I’m making a lot of music right now to put it out, and I listen to it back and I’m terrified sometimes. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I literally am writing about stuff that I don’t tell some of my closest friends, and I’m going to put out for the whole world to scrutinize and talk about…’ It’s a really horrible, terrifying thing… She gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say and be honest in telling my story.”

Cardi caught wind of Rodrigo’s interview and sent good vibes her way.

RELATED: Cardi B Demands Attention In Sizzling ‘Up’ Music Video

Their online friendship started in January when Rodrigo offered to pick Cardi up for some fast food.

Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license.I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2021

Yaaayyy !!! Let’s go to McDonald’s and get happy meals ! https://t.co/wbliGbMzfJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2021

They also had an interaction in early April when Rodrigo awarded “Up” and “Get Up 10” as two of her favourite rap songs.