Olivia Rodrigo Says Cardi B ‘Gives Me Courage,’ Cardi Responds To ‘Sweet’ Message

Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo have a budding friendship.

The friendship between Cardi and Rodrigo is slowly blossoming since their interaction back in January. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star praised the “WAP” rapper as a wonderful role model in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I feel lucky to be a teenager at the time when Cardi is making music,” she gushed. “Just even as a songwriter, some of the stuff that she says is just so honest and almost like shockingly honest. When I listened to her song, I’m like, ‘Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album.’ Those are my favourite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say.”

“That’s definitely something that I sort of grapple with in my songwriting. I’m making a lot of music right now to put it out, and I listen to it back and I’m terrified sometimes. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I literally am writing about stuff that I don’t tell some of my closest friends, and I’m going to put out for the whole world to scrutinize and talk about…’ It’s a really horrible, terrifying thing… She gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say and be honest in telling my story.”

Cardi caught wind of Rodrigo’s interview and sent good vibes her way.

Their online friendship started in January when Rodrigo offered to pick Cardi up for some fast food.

They also had an interaction in early April when Rodrigo awarded “Up” and “Get Up 10” as two of her favourite rap songs.

 

