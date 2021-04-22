Anderson Cooper Jokes About The Reason He Doesn’t Like Son Wyatt Wearing Andy Cohen’s Son’s Hand-Me-Downs

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anderson Cooper’s 11-month-old son Wyatt gets Andy Cohen’s son Benjamin’s “Ben-me-downs.”

The CNN news anchor appeared on Wednesday’s “Live! with Kelly and Ryan”, where he spoke about his friend Cohen giving him 2-year-old Ben’s baby clothes.

RELATED: Fans Praise Anderson Cooper After He Begins His Stint As Latest ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

However, there’s just one problem… they don’t have the same sense of style.

Cooper joked the clothes don’t really match Wyatt’s “vibe at this point.”

He told the hosts, “A lot of the clothes that Andy gets has a lot of razz-ma-tazz,” adding he liked to dress his son in more “simple” attire.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Poses With 10-Month-Old Son To Aid CNN Colleague’s Fundraising For Cancer Research After Death Of His 9-Month-Old Daughter

Cooper also spoke about Wyatt watching him host “Jeopardy!”, with Ripa questioning whether it was actually the first time the little one had watched him on TV.

He then gushed over Wyatt turning one, revealing how they’re going to celebrate.