Jonathan Bennett And Jaymes Vaughan Say Venue Rejected Hosting Their Wedding Because They’re Gay

Anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination appears to be alive and well.

In a new interview with The Knot, “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett and his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan talked about being rejected by a wedding venue, allegedly because they are gay.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, you don’t just need to feel safe – you need to feel celebrated,” Bennett said. “For years, we planned to get married at Palace Resorts in Mexico. When we got engaged, the owner said he couldn’t marry us because we’re two men and it goes against his morals.”

He continued, “That was a sucker punch to the gut, We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It’s our wedding, but it isn’t just about us. It’s about the LGBTQ+ community.”

Vaughan said that experience led them to make their wedding ceremony “very loud on purpose,” choosing the UNICO Hotel in the Riviera Maya in Mexico.

“They were excited for us, which is what everyone’s wedding is supposed to be,” he said.

Bennett added, “We want to make sure that there’s never a moment during the engagement or wedding planning journey that LGBTQ+ people aren’t excited. We want to make sure that they are celebrated every moment and don’t feel a sense of otherness. The otherness needs to be removed from gay weddings.”