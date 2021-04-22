James Cameron On The ‘Pressures’ To Make ‘Avatar 2’: I ‘Cry All Day Long’

James Cameron has been busy working away on a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar”.

But as the Oscar-winning director continues to make the highly anticipated follow-up, Cameron says there is a ton of “pressure” from fans.

Cameron joined Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” and opened up about putting the finishing touches on the upcoming epic. “Avatar” currently ranks as the highest-grossing film of all time.

“I cry. I just sit here at my desk and cry all day long because there’s no way,” Cameron joked. “It’s just too much pressure, dude.”

The “Titanic” has also directed “Avatar 2” and “Avatar 3”, which have both finished filming.

“We just try to be true to what people loved about the first film and take it into whole new areas,” he explained. “A lot of our scenes are in the ocean so I’m combining things that I love like making ‘Avatar’ and going into the ocean, I love all that stuff.”

Disney will release “Avatar 2” on Dec. 16, 2022, and “Avatar 3” on Dec. 20, 2024. Two more instalments will hit big screens in 2026 and 2028.