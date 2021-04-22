Prince Harry Narrates Special African Parks Video Rereleased To Mark Earth Day, While Honouring Late Grandfather Prince Philip

A special video narrated by Prince Harry has been rereleased to mark Earth Day, with a special tribute to his late grandfather Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex and African Parks are “shining a light on the role effectively managed Protected Areas play in preserving biodiversity and in delivering life-altering benefits to local communities.”

Harry has worked with African Parks since 2016 where he helped them complete their historic 500 Elephant translocation in Malawi, and is currently assisting the organization to grow to 30 parks under management by 2030.

In a special rerelease of the African Parks video “Hope Starts Here”, Harry highlights the importance of adequately resourcing National Parks and Protected Areas so they can deliver essential services like clean air and water, food security, carbon sequestration, jobs, education and healthcare.

Since 2017, Harry has served as the President of African Parks, a conservation NGO which manages 19 parks in 11 countries on behalf of governments and communities across Africa.

“As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it’s critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold — but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life,” the Duke shares. “On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energized to continue doing my part in this legacy. This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing.”

Harry, his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William regularly talk about the environment and climate change, following in the footsteps of the late Prince Philip.

The late Duke of Edinburgh was a passionate environmentalist, ever since the 1940s and early 1950s. He was the first President of World Wildlife Fund, International President of WWF and then President Emeritus of WWF until his death. The Prince, who was laid to rest on Saturday, was also an Honorary Fellow of Zoological Society of London.

In 2000 African Parks pioneered an effective Public-Private Partnership model for protected area management, and now they are responsible for managing nearly 15 million hectares, the largest amount of area being conserved by any one NGO on the continent.

“While we created African Parks 20 years ago to address the challenge of failing protected areas in Africa, today we see these effectively managed landscapes helping to address some of the most pressing challenges of our times, including climate change, pandemics, security and human wellbeing,” says Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks. “Alongside the dedication and commitment of Prince Harry, and with our transformational funders and all our Government partners, we are realizing the value of these wild areas by ensuring that the people who live within or around them truly benefit from them being conserved. It is a sure way forward in helping to create a sustainable future for local communities, and for our planet.”