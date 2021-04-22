Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Reveals Timothée Chalamet Was ‘My First Boyfriend’

Click to share this via email

Lourdes Leon is sharing new details about her relatively private life.

In a rare interview with Vanity Fair, the 24-year-old daughter of Madonna opened up about her upbringing and her first boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

While addressing growing up in the spotlight, Leon revealed Madonna sent her to LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City.

“My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential,” Leon said, adding that she’s been dancing since she was 3-years-old.

During her time at school, Leon met her first boyfriend, Chalamet.

“I respect him a lot, we were a little item,” she gushed. “My first boyfriend.”

Leon and Chalamet had another famous classmate at LaGuardia High School, Ansel Elgort. Of the “Fault In Our Stars” actor, Leon joked that he is “a terrible DJ.”

Later on, Leon expressed her love of Slice‘s “Real Housewives” franchises, “I don’t think it’s horrible for women to have this show. Even when they’re screaming, I love it and it’s soothing to my brain.”

She also has love Jenni “JWoww” Farley from “Jersey Shore”, calling the reality star her “hero.”

Read more from Leon at vanityfair.com.