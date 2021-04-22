Tiffany Haddish And Billy Crystal Form An Unlikely Friendship In The Comedy ‘Here Today’

Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal are ready to have some laughs in the first trailer for the heartwarming buddy comedy “Here Today”.

Crystal stars as Charlie Berns, a veteran New York comedy writer who is slowly struggling with memory loss and health issues when he meets Emma Payge (Haddish), a singer who got roped into dining with him after her former boyfriend bid $22 on him in a celeb auction. Both alone in the world, the two form a fast and unlikely friendship that even they can’t define.

Directed and co-written by Crystal, the movie is the actor’s first directorial feature film since 1995’s rom-com “Forget Paris”. “Here Today” also co-stars Penn Badgely as Charlie’s son, along with Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith and Nyambi Nyambi.

“Here Today” is set to be released on May 7.