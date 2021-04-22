New Documentary Celebrates The Groundbreaking Life And Career Of Rita Moreno

A new documentary is shining the spotlight on the groundbreaking life and career of Rita Moreno.

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” takes a deep dive into Moreno’s humble beginnings as a Puerto Rican immigrant and her meteoric rise to stardom. Starting out in Hollywood at a time when Latinx actors weren’t landing leading roles, the documentary chronicles Moreno’s journey in breaking down not just racial barriers, but ones of sexism within the studio system to become the legend she is today.

Moreno’s early career was filled with “ethnic” roles that called for her to play everything from Polynesian to Native American, and even after becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award for her role in “West Side Story”, the actress was still relegated to roles to fill minority characters. Through a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando and her own struggle with depression, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” celebrates her triumph over adversity to become an EGOT-winner and an icon.

Featuring interviews with Moreno herself as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, Norman Lear, Whoopi Goldberg, Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman and more, the film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will now be released on June 18.