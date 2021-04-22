Kate Middleton Wears Special Accessory To Honour The Queen On Her 95th Birthday

Kate Middleton found a special way to honour the Queen on her 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 21.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a pair of diamond and pearl earrings, borrowed from Her Majesty, as she and Prince William headed out on a visit to the Air Cadets 282 East Ham Squadron in East London, U.K.

Kate Middleton. Photo: Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The earrings were first worn by the Queen in 1977 when she celebrated her silver jubilee. Kate has worn them on a number of occasions.

7th June 1977: Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowds outside St Paul’s Cathedral on the occasion of her Silver Jubilee. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Kate and William both wore black during Wednesday’s engagement, following the death of Prince Philip at age 99 on April 9.

Kate also donned sentimental jewelry for Philip’s funeral on Saturday, wearing a four-strand pearl choker necklace known as The Japanese Pearl Choker. The stunning piece was made for the Queen by the jeweller Garrard from pearls given to her by the Japanese government in the 1970s. It was loaned to Kate for the occasion.

Kate previously wore the necklace in November 2017 at the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary and for the Remembrance Day service in 2016.

Kate paired the pearl choker with what are known as the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which also belong to Her Majesty. Princess Diana wore the pearl choker in November 1982.