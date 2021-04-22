Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hiatus On Social Media With Cryptic Video

Click to share this via email

Megan Thee Stallion is cooking something up in the lab.

Megan, 26, announced a hiatus in a series of social media posts that looked more like an album or single teaser than a goodbye. In a short video, a system message on a laboratory screen updates fans on the “Body” rapper’s status.

“Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” she posted in an Instagram video. “In her absence, mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach.”

“Thee Hotties lead a brave RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain,” the video ends.

A photo and a video show the three-time Grammy-winner Megan sleeping in some sort of cryogenic pod.

Fans immediately started speculating with comments like, “It’s the Good News deluxe, peep the bodysuit” and “What in the Sci-fi is going on??? I like it.”