Gal Gadot Reveals She Is Pregnant With A Baby Girl

There’s another baby girl on the way for Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano.

The “Wonder Woman” actress jokes the couple is “sticking to what we know,” while announcing they are expecting another daughter during an appearance on “Live With Kelly And Ryan” on Thursday. Gadot and Varsano tied the knot in 2008 and are parents to daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3.

Gadot tells Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that this time around, setting a sleep schedule for their new child is a must.

“With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine. And when Maya was born, we were like ‘No more.’ So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed,” she shares.

“I think that’s what we’re going to stick to doing, we’re going to sleep train her, we’re going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep,” Gadot continues. “I feel like this is the hardest part of parenthood: the lack of sleep and the being tired all the time. That was the hardest thing for me.”

Gadot is also finding the pregnancy hormones hard this time around.

“Hormones are underestimated. I can cry from commercials,” she explains. “I can cry from just a thought that crosses my mind. I can cry from a good song. I’m a crier right now. And usually, I’m so not like that! That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Last month, the actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a sweet snap with Varsano and their two girls along with the caption, “Here we go again.”