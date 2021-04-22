Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing A Superhero Movie About An Older Black Woman

Whoopi Goldberg wants in on the superhero trend.

The co-host of “The View” is on the cover of the new Variety, speaking with the magazine over Zoom about her plan to make a mark on the superhero genre.

RELATED: Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg Join Marvel Series ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

.@WhoopiGoldberg is writing a superhero film about an older Black woman: “Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes. They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.” https://t.co/7Kimk6HByg pic.twitter.com/n37OCgwppO — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2021

As Goldberg explained, she is currently writing superhero movie script centred on an older Black woman, with the character gaining superpowers and learning to use them.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” the 65-year-old said. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg’s Puzzled Reaction To Meghan McCain’s Rant On ‘The View’ Has Twitter In Stitches, McCain Responds

Despite the multitalented, EGOT-winning star having a foot in everything from movies to music, the superhero script would be Goldberg’s first ever screenplay credit.

Photo: The Tyler Twins for Variety — Photo: The Tyler Twins for Variety

Until her script gets made into a film, Goldberg will get her superhero kick as a cast member in Marvel’s upcoming adult animated series “M.O.D.O.K.”