Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing A Superhero Movie About An Older Black Woman

By Corey Atad.

Whoopi Goldberg wants in on the superhero trend.

The co-host of “The View” is on the cover of the new Variety, speaking with the magazine over Zoom about her plan to make a mark on the superhero genre.

RELATED: Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg Join Marvel Series ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

As Goldberg explained, she is currently writing superhero movie script centred on an older Black woman, with the character gaining superpowers and learning to use them.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” the 65-year-old said. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg’s Puzzled Reaction To Meghan McCain’s Rant On ‘The View’ Has Twitter In Stitches, McCain Responds

Despite the multitalented, EGOT-winning star having a foot in everything from movies to music, the superhero script would be Goldberg’s first ever screenplay credit.

Photo: The Tyler Twins for Variety
Photo: The Tyler Twins for Variety — Photo: The Tyler Twins for Variety

Until her script gets made into a film, Goldberg will get her superhero kick as a cast member in Marvel’s upcoming adult animated series “M.O.D.O.K.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP