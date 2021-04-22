Cardi B Claps Back At Wisconsin Congressman

Cardi B is not about to let a congressman smear her name.

Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said he received numerous complaints about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Awards performance. He accused the performance of being “inconsistent with basic decency.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hiatus On Social Media

“Wake up FCC and begin to do your job,” Grothman said on the House floor. “The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

Cardi, 28, clapped back in a mini-Twitter tirade on Thursday and mentioned the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd trial.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Says Cardi B ‘Gives Me Courage’

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about 🤔 https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

“This gets me so mad ya don’t even know!” Cardi B tweeted. “I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.”