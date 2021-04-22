Patton Oswalt Pens Touching Tribute To Late Wife Michelle McNamara On 5th Anniversary Of Her Death

Patton Oswalt is remembering his late wife Michelle McNamara on the anniversary of her death.

The comedian, 52, and McNamara, a true-crime author, were married until her sudden death in 2016. She passed away in her sleep when she was 46.

In his emotional post on social media to mark the fifth anniversary, Oswalt shared a series of photos of McNamara, writing, “Of course I thought of her today.”

He also mentioned their daughter, Alice, 12, and his wife Meredith Salenger in his tribute.

“I also thought of Alice, and how the loss shaped her and continues to shape her. And how Meredith swooped into our lonely, broken lives and helped put the pieces back together, stronger and sleeker than they were before,” the “Ratatouille” star continued. “This dark day gets a little less dark every year when I see how Alice — a living piece of Michelle safe in the hands of Meredith — keeps walking in light.”

Adding, “I’m there to catch the shadows that at try to creep in at the edges, or from behind. I’m good at spotting them, and then Alice helps me laugh them away. And what’s left is this beautiful, living memory.”

Oswalt met Salenger after McNamara’s death. They wed in 2017.