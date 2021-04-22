Prince Louis Attends First Day Of Nursery In New Pic Celebrating His Birthday

Prince Louis is turning 3!

To celebrate his April 23 birthday, his mom and dad (Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton) released a sweet photo of him off to his first day of nursery at Willcocks Nursery School in London.

As with most family pictures released of the Cambridge children, the Duchess of Cambridge also took this one.

Prince Louis — Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

Louis started at the school a short walk from Kensington Palace on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of his big sister Princess Charlotte who attended the school.

The school focuses on “learn through enormous fun while playing” with activities like poetry, cooking, singing and acting.

Prince George did not attend there and instead went to Westacre Montessori in Norfolk near their Anmer Hall home. Both he and Charlotte now go to Thomas’s Battersea.