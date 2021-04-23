Jessia Enlists Bebe Rexha For Epic Remix Of ‘I’m Not Pretty’

Jessia is bringing in Bebe Rexha for an epic remix of her track “I’m Not Pretty”.

The new version of the hit single features both the Canadian singer’s stunning voice on the hook while Rexha comes in for the chorus.

“Your imperfections are what make you beautiful… Goddamn it, you’re a prize,” the duo sings.

Jessia originally debuted the tune on TikTok, introducing “I’m Not Pretty” as an Acapella song, “I don’t know if this is total trash, or if it’s actually a bop.”

Tunes out its a hit, especially with 100 million views on TikTok, 100 million global streams and as a top 10 hit and a gold-certified track in Canada. It is currently climbing the top 40 radio charts in the United States.

“Bebe’s music has guided me through some crazy times,” says Jessia of the new track. “I’ve been a fan of hers for years so to have her support and for her to collaborate with an up-and-coming artist like me means so much.”

Rexha added, “Jessia is a wonderful artist. Her messages are SO honest – that’s what really spoke to me about her and especially this track. I’m really excited for the fans to hear this!”

Jessia’s remix of “I’m Not Pretty” featuring Bebe Rexha is available on all streaming platforms.