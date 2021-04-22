Iron Man Fans Unveil ‘Bring Back Tony Stark’ Billboard On 2nd Anniversary Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Robert Downey Jr. (as Iron Man/Tony Stark).
Marvel fans can’t live without Iron Man a.k.a. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iron Man fans put up a billboard in Los Angeles reading, “For our beloved hero, please. Bring back Tony Stark,” with the hashtag “#BringBackTonyStarkToLife” and a premiere date of April 24, 2021. The stylized billboard was unveiled on the two year anniversary of “Avengers: Endgame”.

April 22 marks the world premiere date of the movie and April 24 marks the release date in other regions.

Downey Jr. first put on the red-and-gold helmet in 2008’s “Iron Man”. He reprised the role in “Iron Man 2” (2010), “The Avengers” (2012),  “Iron Man 3” (2013), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and “Black Widow” (2021).

