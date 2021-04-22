Shawn Mendes Hosts Earth Day Q&A With Astronauts On The International Space Station

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shawn Mendes celebrated Earth Day with a visit to the International Space Station.

That visit was virtual, of course, with the Canadian pop superstar hosting a special Q&A witha group of astronauts aboard the ISS.

Speaking with NASA’s Shannon Walker, Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Vande Hei, in addition to Japanese spaceflyer Soichi Noguchi, Mendes asked the astronauts questions about Earth and space that were submitted by children around the world.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Hits High Notes With Cover Of Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’

“Seeing Earth from here is quite spectacular,” Glover told Mendes, “and it also makes me realize how important it is that we do all that we can to take care of it.”

The entire interview can be viewed in the video above.