Russell Crowe Spills Details Surrounding His ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Character

Russell Crowe is sharing new details surrounding his upcoming role in “Thor: Love And Thunder”.

During an appearance on the Australian radio show, “Joy Breakfast With The Murphy’s” on Thursday, Crowe, who is currently filming the highly anticipated sequel of the Marvel film down under, revealed he’ll be Zeus, the Olympian god, in the upcoming flick.

“Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney/Fox studios… and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in ‘Thor 4’,” Crowe said during the interview.

He added, “It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about.”

Other details surrounding the film have been kept under wraps.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor while Natalie Portman will also return as Jane Foster and become a female Thor. Christian Bale has been added to the flick and will reportedly play the film’s villain. It is also reported that Melissa McCarthy will star.

Taika Waititi will be returning to the franchise as director. The Oscar-winner previously directed 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok”.