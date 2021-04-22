‘Nature Is Calling’ In Cryptic First Teaser For ‘Dexter’ Revival

Fans of “Dexter” were thrilled by the announcement of Showtime’s plans for a limited-series revival of the serial killer drama that ended its run in 2013.

When fans last saw Dexter Morgan — who lived by a strict code of only murdering those who truly deserved it — he had faked his own death and was working as a lumberjack somewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

A cryptic new teaser was unveiled on Thursday, indicating Dexter (played by Michael C. Hall) is still hiding out in the woods.

“There really is nothing like getting back to nature. My nature,” says Hall in a voiceover, with an axe stuck in a tree stump while a fire crackles in the background.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Hall admitted he was among the many viewers to be disappointed by the series finale.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying,” Hall said, “and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’”

Meanwhile, Hall also spoke to ET Canada about reprising the role after nearly a decade.

“I’ve never returned to anything in this way, after this much time, and acting as if all the time that’s passed has in fact passed for the character and they just turn the cameras back on, it’s gonna be wild,” he teased.

The 10-episode “Dexter” revival is expected to debut in fall 2021.