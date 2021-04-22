Richard Lewis Will Appear In Season 11 Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Following News Of Departure

Good news for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans, Richard Lewis will appear in season 11 after all.

The news of the comedian’s return comes just months after he revealed he would step back from filming the HBO comedy series starring Larry David due to health reasons.

“Great news for me,” he said in a Twitter post. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of ‘Curb’, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode!”

RELATED: Richard Lewis Reveals He Won’t Be Back For ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11

He added, “I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

Great news for me! Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode!

I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.🙏@HBO⁩ #curb

⁦ pic.twitter.com/L4eYv7nLWM — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 22, 2021

RELATED: Clive Owen Makes A Cameo For The Ages On ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

“What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy,” Lewis explained in his departure announcement. “Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #CurbYourEnthusiasm for season 11.”

Despite his exit, Lewis promised, “I’ll be watching.”

Season 11 is expected out later this year.