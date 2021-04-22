Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams And More Star In Gucci’s Beloved Lines Campaign

Gucci is enlisting some A-list talent for their latest campaign.

Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams, Awkwafina, Diane Keaton, Sienna Miller and James Corden joined forces with Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele for the new adverts for the luxury brand’s Beloved Lines line.

In new photos and video for Beloved Lines, Gucci’s version of a late-night talk show brings together fashion, talent and designer handbags.

For the new campaign, Gucci partnered with cult artist, photographer, director Harmony Korine.

RELATED: Harry Styles Dressed As Ariel From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is The Latest Twitter Craze

Awkwafina. Photo: Harmony Korine

Dakota Johnson. Photo: Harmony Korine

Diane Keaton. Photo: Harmony Korine

Harry Styles. Photo: Harmony Korine — Photo: Harmony Korine

Sienna Miller. Photo: Harmony Korine

Serena Williams. Photo: Harmony Korine

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Reacts To Fur Coat Meme Featuring Harry Styles

“We decided to show the concept of ‘beloved’ in an ironic way in the campaign, being inspired by the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and in the lives of many other people,” Michele explains. “We went back in time to the original TV talk shows, where the protagonist is the bag itself, the big star. Very often these creations are named after influential women who conditioned the habits and customs of many. It is precisely because they have great personalities that in the industry we gave them these powerful names; and now we have them in a show and twisted with the idea that there were two stars: the bag and the actual talent. A game of cross-references between the two great protagonists.”

The Dionysus handbag, GG Marmont, Gucci Horsebit 1955 and the Jackie 1961 were all featured in the campaign.