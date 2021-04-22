Joe Jonas Says They Have Apologized To Brother Frankie For ‘Bonus Jonas’ Nickname

The Jonas Brothers have apologized to their younger brother, Frankie Jonas, for calling him “Bonus Jonas”.

At the height of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ fame, Frankie was often left out. The child star spoke to Bustle about struggling to find his own way next to his superstar family.

Joe also spoke to the publication about the nickname that Frankie “hated”.

“I refused to call Frankie ‘Bonus Jonas’ after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him,” Joe said. “It completely makes sense, and we’ve had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes.”

He added, “I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth-best from something is unfair. We are all equals.”

Of Frankie’s TikTok fame, Joe added, “He’s done a lot of healing behind the scenes, and this is his way of bringing you into his own universe. He has a lot of fun with it. The guy is the social media star we honestly need.”

Frankie said that having to move to L.A. for his brothers’ career made him feel that his “future slowly died.”

“I’ve always dealt with a lot more than just anxiety. At the time, I didn’t know that I got panic attacks. I didn’t know that I had obsessive thoughts,” Frankie said. “I didn’t know that I would go on to be diagnosed with PTSD.”

“I just want him to be happy,” Joe continued. “If that means he wants to be TikTok famous, great; if that means he wants to be an author, great; if that means he wants to be a scientist, great!”

“He could pretty much do anything he puts his heart and mind to, and he’s done that already,” Joe added. “I’m just so proud of the man he’s become.”