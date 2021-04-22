Hilary Duff Reveals Why She Signed On For ‘How I Met Your Father’

On Wednesday, Hulu announced plans to develop a new spin-off to beloved CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother”, with Hilary Duff set to star in “How I Met Your Father”.

In a new interview with Variety, the “Younger” star explained why she signed onto the project, which has been ordered straight to series.

“I’m such a fan of the original cast. They were absolutely seamless and brought me many laughs,” she said.

RELATED: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Gets Straight-To-Series Order With Hilary Duff Starring

“I’m a fan of Isaac and Elizabeth and was absolutely on board after reading the script for ‘HIMYF,’” Duff continued, referencing Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (of “This Is Us”), the the new series’ writers and executive producers.

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” she added.

Meanwhile, Duff is also saying goodbye to “Younger”, which recently wrapped production on its seventh and final season.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Calls Scrapped ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot A ‘Big Disappointment’

“After spending so much time on a show with people you love, it’s always hard to permanently say goodbye,” Duff said. “I’m not ready for it to end.”

As she pointed out, the final season also brought some unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her pregnancy, “but everything came together.”

“I’m all for mask-wearing, but huffing-and-puffing on set in a mask at eight months pregnant was a challenge!” she admitted.

RELATED: Pregnant Hilary Duff Reunites With Her Kids After Quarantining Due To COVID-19 Exposure

“Fitting into clothes that aren’t made for a pregnant body was not always the most comfortable or fun. And just being freaked out to being exposed to COVID — there are always risks, even though our set was super cautious,” she added. “I had to quarantine a bunch of times and that was really hard!”