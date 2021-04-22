Nicky Hilton Was ‘Not Thrilled’ When Mom Kathy Joined ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Nicky Hilton was less than impressed when her mom Kathy Hilton joined the cast of “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”.

“I watch the show, I love the show. I think it’s hysterical,” she said of the reality show, but despite being a fan she didn’t think her mom should join.

“I’m not going to lie, I was not thrilled when I first heard about it,” Nicky told “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday.

“The drama, the fighting — it’s a bit crazy,” she continued. “But she has assured me that she does not curse and she does not fight. So, I said, ‘Okay, have fun!'”

Both Nicky and sister Paris previously spoke about their mom joining the show on Paris’ new podcast “This Is Paris“.

“I’m not knocking the show, I love the show. I am a huge fan,” Nicky said. “But if someone were to ask me, ‘Do you want your mother on it?’ No!”

Paris agreed, saying, “I feel like those type of shows feed off of that and they want everyone to fight and they love the drama. I just don’t want my mom having to argue with people on national television.”

Kathy will join her sister Kyle Richards for season 11 of the hit Bravo show which returns on May 19.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global.