‘Big Brother Canada’ Changes The Game With Fake Double Eviction

This week’s eviction episode of “Big Brother Canada” served up one epic surprise for the houseguests: a fake double eviction, which would send two houseguest facing off in a head-to-head challenge, with the loser heading to the jury while the winner returns to the game.

After a check-in with the jury members — at a luxurious wilderness cottage, no less — and some emotional conversations, it was time for the first vote of the night.

With Jedson and Breydon on the block, the intensity was palpable.

In a unanimous vote, Kiefer, Ty and Beth — all fighting back tears — voted to evict Jedson.

As he exited, Jed was met with a huge surprise: a sign reading “Shhhhhhhhh… you’re still in the game.”

After navigating an array of corridors, Jed found himself in a secret room; sitting on a table were a note and a set of headphones. “He has no idea what’s going on or what’s coming,” host Arisa Cox told viewers before revealing to the houseguests that there would be another eviction tonight.

Following a competition won by new HOH Tychon, it was now Tera and Beth who found themselves on the block, followed by the POV challenge, with Power of Veto going to Breydon — which, not surprisingly, he opted not to use.

In another unanimous vote, Tera was the victim of the episode’s second fake eviction, and angrily stormed out without saying any goodbyes — only to be totally shook when met with the same “Shhhhhhhhh…” sign.

Meanwhile, back inside the house, the survivors celebrated becoming the final four — or so they thought — while Tera found herself with Jed in the secret room. “I have so much to tell you,” she whispered to him.

That was when Arisa told the houseguests what was really going on, causing much freaking out among the not-actually final four.

Fans will have to wait until Monday to see who wins the competition that will determine whether Jed or Tera will be returning.

In the meantime, viewers received a brief glimpse of the upcoming competition, “Heads Will Roll.”

