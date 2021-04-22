Ryan Reynolds Recruits LeVar Burton For New Aviation Gin Ad

Ryan Reynolds is jumping on the LeVar Burton fan train.

Burton’s fans recently raised Burton’s profile while starting a petition to get the “Star Trek” star to step in as guest host on “Jeopardy!”. With the success of their campaign, Ryan Reynolds also stepped in and hired Burton to star in an ad for his Aviation Gin.

“Everybody’s been saying how great LeVar Burton is,” Reynolds says in the commercial. “So I decided to have him step in for me as spokesperson for Aviation Gin.”

The camera then cuts to Burton sitting poolside. “The smooth refreshing taste of Aviation American gin for an out of this world gin and tonic,” he adds.

“Now that man is a god damn national treasure, and he’s probably too good for this,” Reynolds replies before a banner ad cuts to black and Burton and Reynolds exchange a back and forth.

But Burton breaks the bad news, “This isn’t going to work out.”

On Wednesday when Burton was announced as an upcoming guest host, Reynolds tweeted his support saying, “This needs to be a permanent gig.”

Reynolds and his marketing team have always been quick to jump on viral trends including the Peleton lady and Rick Moranis for Reynolds’ Mint Mobile.