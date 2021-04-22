Cassie Randolph Says ‘There’s A Lot Of Layers’ To Ex Colton Underwood Coming Out

Cassie Randolph is opening up for the first time since her ex Colton Underwood came out as gay.

Posting on her YouTube channel on Thursday, Randolph thanked her followers but said she isn’t ready to speak about it yet.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she said. “There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward.”

Adding, “If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.”

Randolph and Underwood met on his season of the “Bachelor” in early 2019 and dated until announcing their split in May 2020.

Last week on “Good Morning America”, Underwood came out.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it,” he said. “The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous. It’s been a journey, for sure. I’m emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way.”

He also apologized to Randolph, saying, “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.”