Ellen DeGeneres Launches New Endangered Campaign On Earth Day

Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating Earth Day with a new campaign.

The comedian’s The Ellen Fund started the Endangered Campaign to provide nonprofits helping endangered animals with funding.

The campaign “will support the most effective non-profits that serve these species on the ground, providing more hope for the animals featured in Endangered. Through this campaign, The Ellen Fund will focus on local solutions, along with racial and gender equity, so we’re also helping the nearby communities.”

An organization, The Elephant Cooperation, donated $250,000 in aid to raise awareness for endangered animals like elephants. The hope of the Endangered Campaign is to raise $1 million.

DeGeneres’ wife first started The Ellen Fund in 2018 as a gift with a 12 acre centre for wild mountain gorillas in Northern Rwanda. The project is set to open later this year.

Also on Earth Day, her documentary film “Endangered” debuted on the streaming platform Discovery+.

I am so honored to be a part of #Endangered – streaming now on @DiscoveryPlus. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/DkVfHp56ck — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2021

It is the first project that will be part of her multi-year deal with Discovery.