Digital Underground Rapper Shock G Dead At 57

Shock G has passed away at age 57.

The rapper — whose real name was Gregory Jacobs — is best remembered for rapping on the Digital Underground hit “The Humpty Dance”.

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J took to Instagram to share the sad news with fans.

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world,” he wrote.

“Through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”

According to TMZ, the rapper’s father revealed that Shock G was found dead in a Tampa hotel room in Tampa on Thursday.

The cause of death is said to be “unclear” and there were no signs of trauma.

As fans will recall, the success of “The Humpty Song” led Shock G to create his “Humpty Hump” alter ego.

In addition, he was also known for his work as a producer, working with such artists as Prince, Dr. Dre, Luniz, Murs, KRS-One and more.He will also be remembered for launching the career of Tupac Shakur, who was a member of Digital Underground in 1991 before launching his solo career. In fact, Shock G was one of the producers on Shakur’s 1991 debut solo album, 2Pacalypse Now.