The Weeknd And Ariana Grande Drop ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix

Ariana Grande is teaming up with The Weeknd for a remix of his hit song “Save Your Tears”.

Both the Canadian singer and pop diva first teased the song on social media ahead of the release.

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Puts Her Own Sultry Spin On The Weeknd’s ‘Earned It’

In the teaser poster, a cartoon version of The Weeknd wears his iconic After Hours sunglasses with a reflection of Grande in them.

Grande even shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her recording her part.

RELATED: Madonna Buys The Weeknd’s Multimillion Dollar Los Angeles Estate

This isn’t the first time the two artists have worked together. The Weeknd was featured on her “off the table” from Positions and in 2014 they worked on “Love Me Harder” together from her sophomore album My Everything.