Blake Shelton Sings About His Relationship With God In New Track ‘Bible Verses’

Blake Shelton dropped his new track “Bible Verses” Friday.

The country crooner sings about his relationship with God and religion in the song.

Lyrics include, “I ain’t ever worn a halo / Don’t suppose I ever will / As far as savin’ me goes, it’s a battle up a hill / But I keep climbin’, tryin’, fightin’.

“I keep prayin’ for the day / That I can open up that Good Book / And Heaven don’t look like it’s out of reach / When it feels like those Apostles are givin’ me the gospel and not the third degree,” Shelton sings.

“I just want it to read like Bible verses and not the Bible versus me.”

Shelton says of the track, according to Taste of Country: “No matter where you are in your faith, there are times you feel like you just don’t measure up.

“‘Bible Verses’ is an honest take on that conflict but, without preaching too much, it’s hopeful that everything will all work out in the end.”

“Bible Verses” is the 12th and final track on Shelton’s upcoming album, Body Language, which is set to be released May 21.