Gwen Stefani Addresses Wedding Singer Rumours And The Tentative Guest List For Her & Blake’s Big Day

Gwen Stefani discussed those wedding singer rumours on Thursday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

Stefani was asked about her fiancé Blake Shelton saying he wouldn’t have Adam Levine sing because his music’s too boring. Levine has since “hit” back and said the country crooner couldn’t afford to have him play at the bash.

The No Doubt hitmaker insisted to Meyers, “I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band.

“I feel like we’re not. I feel like we’re just gonna go with a playlist. We’re keeping it very simple—really simple.”

When Meyers broached the subject of the guest list, Stefani revealed, “I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians.

“It’s gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that.”

Stefani went on, “Though, it’s going to be fun. We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big, like—you know, it’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something.”