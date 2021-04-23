Carey Mulligan Dedicates Her Indie Spirit Award Win To Late ‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory’s memory lives on in the industry.

On Thursday night, during her acceptance speech for Best Female Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Carey Mulligan paid tribute to actress McCrory, who passed away last week.

“She was a true independent spirit and actress that I have looked up to, and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career, Helen McCrory, so thank you to her for everything she gave us,” Mulligan said.

Both actresses rose in their careers on the British stage before making a mark in television and film.

McCrory, whose passing after a battle with cancer was announced by her husband Damian Lewis, appeared in the series “Peaky Blinders”, as well as the “Harry Potter” films, and many more.

During her speech, Mulligan also gave credit to “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell.

“I’m shocked and in awe and honoured to be in this group of extraordinary women,” Mulligan said. “I need to thank first and foremost, Emerald Fennell for her complete genius in writing and directing and producing.”