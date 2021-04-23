Why Scott Foley Is Now Open To A ‘Felicity’ Reboot

“Felicity” fans, there’s still hope that a reboot of the beloved late ’90s series could happen, or at least that’s what Scott Foley said. Foley talked to ET Tuesday where he revealed why he’d now be open to a reboot of the show.

“‘Felicity’ was such a specific show because it dealt with a specific time in those characters’ lives,” Foley shared. “Freshmen in college through graduating college.”

While he wasn’t open to the idea at first, a “Felicity” 20th anniversary cast reunion changed his mind.

“A few years ago the cast got together for a panel discussion on its 20th anniversary,” the newly minted host and judge said. “Being around them, being on stage again changed my mind. I missed working with them and I would give it another shot.”

Foley and fellow cast members Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman and Greg Grunberg shared their ideal reboot storyline during an interview with “Today” show back in 2018.

“Let’s do a ‘Felicity’ Christmas, like we go to Hawaii episode. That would be great,” Russell suggested, whose idea was met by approval from her castmates.

However, interviewer Kristen Dahlgren later shared that Foley was the “lone holdout” on a reboot, saying he didn’t think they could recreate the magic of the show, which aired on The WB from 1998–2002.

For his latest project, Foley is hosting and judging Ellen DeGeneres‘ latest competition series, “Ellen’s Next Great Designer”. His role on the furniture design show came about through his connection to DeGenere’s wife, Portia de Rossi, who he worked with on another fan-favourite series, “Scandal”.

“Obviously I’ve done Ellen’s show and her wife Portia and I were co-stars on ‘Scandal’ for a little while,” Foley explained. “She reached out to me and said, ‘Would this be something you’re interested in doing?'”

The 48-year-old actor admitted he was “flying blind” at first, but revealed that it ended up being a great experience.

“I had a bit of hesitation because I’ve always been able to hide behind a character, right?,” he shared. “So, I was sort of flying blind, but it was such a great experience.”

Foley is no stranger to designing and making his own furniture. The “Felicity” star built everything from a coffee table to a bunk bed when he was first starting out.

“When I sort of set out on my own, I didn’t have a bunch of money,” he recounted. “So I’d go to the hardware store or the lumber yard and I’d some plywood and make a coffee table, or I’d buy some pine and I’d build a bunk bed.”

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer” debuts on April 22 on HBO MAX.

