Justin Bieber, Zac Efron & More Star In Bill Nye’s ‘Earth Day! The Musical’

Bill Nye the Science Guy is bringing out all the stars to help save the planet.

This week, the popular science educator teamed up with Facebook Watch for a new video called “Earth Day! The Musical”, featuring Justin Bieber, Zac Efron, and more.

The video goes behind the scenes on the fictional Broadway musical starring Bieber as Nye as he tries to spread awareness of climate change and spur action among young people around the world.

Along with Efron, the video also features cameos from Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things”, Broadway star Idina Menzel, DJ Steve Aoki and TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

The video also highlights the work of young activists all over the world, including Greta Thunberg, to alleviate the climate crisis.