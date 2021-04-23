Ellen Pompeo Has The Sweetest Surprise For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fan And His Prom Date

Ellen Pompeo had the ultimate surprise for one “Grey’s Anatomy” fan.

Viewers watched as Pompeo’s character Meredith and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) finally got their dream wedding on Thursday’s episode… which happened to be the same night as her would-be prom date.

However, her suitor told Pompeo via a video on social media that he was now going with his dream girl Jenna.

A sign read, “Will You Be The Meredith To My McDreamy… Prom?” The girl in question couldn’t believe what she was seeing as Pompeo FaceTimed the group.

The actress asks in the clip, “Are you coming to get me?”

However, when she’s told he has another prom date, Pompeo replies: “I thought you said you didn’t know if she was going to say yes…

“I know you said she’s the most beautiful girl in the world, she’s your dream girl. I’ve heard all of that I don’t need to hear it again.

“She said yes? So you and I are not going?”

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo Responds To Angry Fan Upset Over ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers She Posted

Jenna can be heard saying: “No way!” adding: “I have no words,” before getting some very sweet compliments from the star.

ET Canada has contacted Pompeo’s rep for more details on the adorable video.