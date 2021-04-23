Dave Grohl Joined By Teen Daughter Violet For Cover Of X Classic ‘Nausea’

Click to share this via email

Dave Grohl has just unveiled a new collab with a very special musical partner: his teenage daughter Violet.

In a new audio track released on April 22, the Foo Fighters frontman and his daughter deliver a guitar-heavy cover of “Nausea”, originally recorded in 1980 by Los Angeles-based punk band X.

While the original featured the dual vocals of X’s John Doe and Exene Cervenka, the duo of Grohl and Grohl reimagine the song while staying true to its punk-rock roots.

This isn’t the first time that Grohl and his daughter have teamed up musically; back in 2018, 12-year-old Violet joined her dad on stage at Fox Theater Oakland for a performance in benefit of Benioff UCSF Children’s Hospital.

For their number, Grohl handled guitar duties while his daughter sang a cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young”.

With the Foos’ touring plans sidelined by the pandemic, Grohl has been keeping himself busy with a wide range of projects.

In addition to his recent collab with Mick Jagger, “Eazy Sleazy”, he’s also been completing work on a new music documentary focused on touring, “What Drives Us”.