AnnaLynne McCord Talks About Her Struggles With Dissociative Identity Disorder: ‘It Was Very Scary’

AnnaLynne McCord is getting candid about her serious history of mental health struggles.

Appearing Friday on “Good Morning America”, the “90210” alum talks about her battle with dissociative identity disorder, previously known as multiple personality disorder.

RELATED: AnnaLynne McCord Opens Up About Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

“I wanted to die, for so much of my life, I didn’t want to be here and now I wake up every day and I say, ‘Thank you, I am alive again!'”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: AnnaLynne McCord opens up to @KayleeHartung about her struggle with dissociative identity disorder, discusses diagnosis. https://t.co/5qMK8XNY3X pic.twitter.com/DzL57eJoYu — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2021

The 33-year-old first realized something was wrong during her time on the series “Nip/Tuck”. Later, on the set of “90210”, after filming a scene in which her character was raped, McCord understood she needed help.

“My whole body went into panic mode as if I was living my life on camera,” she recalls. “These moments were coming to life through my work. I didn’t understand anything about the mind and the brain at that time I was just trying to do my job and I couldn’t. It was very scary.”

McCord underwent treatment for PTSD, unlocking buried memories of past sexual abuse.

“I had put into a bubble all of the dangerous toxic memories and locked them away,” she explains. “The memories flooding back in is so destabilizing. My whole life means something different now.”

RELATED: AnnaLynne McCord Recalled Childhood Sexual Abuse While Receiving PTSD Treatment

The actress also talks about how the disorder is commonly misunderstood.

“You don’t have multiple personalities,” McCord says. “You have fragments of yourself. There is AnnaLynne, who you are talking to right now. And then there is the part of me that experienced this trauma, like trapped in Pandora’s box and I just opened Pandora’s box.”

Thankfully, through treatment, McCord has improved her condition.

“I wanted my quality of life to get better and that is why I stepped into this healing process,” she says. “I want to do more than survive, I want to thrive.”