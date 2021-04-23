Kip Moore Lives Life To The Fullest In New Country-Rock Track ‘Good Life’

Kip Moore is celebrating the “good life”.

On Friday, the country singer dropped his first new song since the release of the deluxe version of his 2020 album Wild World, pairing up with renowned Nashville producer Jay Joyce for a country-rock-influenced track.

Moore’s gritty vocals are highlighted when he sings: “I’m living me a good life / Wouldn’t-change-it-if-I-could life / I might tell you that see I’ll you on down the road, but I’ll never tell you goodbye.”

RELATED: Kip Moore Shares Inspirational Message To Black Community: ‘I Hear You, I See You, And I Have Nothing But Love For You’

ET Canada caught up with the “She’s Mine” singer back in January when he looked back on his “whirlwind” rise to fame nearly a decade since the release of his double-platinum debut hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck”.

“I was probably on the road for 275 days out of 365. It was such a taxing experience of shows, radio tours, red eyes…I never slept,” he recalled. “I stayed constantly sick because of that. I was singing through strep throat multiple times. You know, I definitely had these joyous moments. But everything was moving so fast and I was so exhausted that I didn’t have much time to take it in.”

Now that the dust has settled from his crazy touring days, Moore admits: “I’m able to soak it in a lot better and I’m able to process how to somehow keep it all together now.”

Listen to his new track “Good Life” above.