Here’s What’s Included In The 2021 Six-Figure Oscar Nominees Gift Bag

This year’s Oscars may be toned down, but the gift bag will be as glamorous as ever.

The 2021 Academy Awards are set to take place Sunday, and it’s now been revealed what will be going inside the goodie bags dished out on the night.

Distinctive Assets, the company behind the gift bags, has created its “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag for the 19th year in a row. It will be delivered to nominees in the Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director categories via Postmates.

According to Vogue, the much-talked-about bag will include items, such as the Postmates Don’t Cookbook, which gives recipients a QR code that will send you to the most coveted items from your local restaurants, available on the food delivery app, a four-night stay at Golden Spa, the No. 1 destination spa in the world, a plastic surgery procedure at Art Lipo, and personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky.

The bag, which will be given to nominees such as Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, and Viola Davis, also includes a three-night stay at Pater Noster Lighthouse on the coast of Sweden, fitness and lifestyle guidance from Andrea Marcellus, Cozy Earth loungewear, Consulting sessions with Isaac Rudansky, and investment advice with Moxehub.

“While the end result may look, at first glance, like the same cornucopia of fabulous gifts we always assemble, this year’s contents are particularly special. The companies we are featuring embrace diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy and are giving back to their communities and the world at large in significant ways,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said, according to InStyle.

“This gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal. A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag,” Fary added. “This year’s ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag is one of my favourites we have ever assembled because it represents a lot more than just a bag full of free stuff. I am truly excited for the nominees to experience it.”

