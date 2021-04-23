Caitlyn Jenner Announces Bid For Governor Of California: ‘I’m In!’

Rumours have been floating in recent weeks that Caitlyn Jenner was considering a bid to run for governor of California, and on Friday morning the former Olympic gold medalist made it official.

As Axios reports, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has filed her initial paperwork to run for governor.

“I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” Jenner confirmed on Twitter, also sharing a link to her new campaign website.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Is Reportedly Considering Running For Governor Of California, Despite Previous Denial

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” Jenner wrote in a statement.

“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people,” she added. “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

In recent weeks, Jenner — a staunch Republican — has been assembling a team of political insiders with the help of Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.

An insider tells Axios that Jenner will be “running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Shuts Down Rumours She Is Running For Governor Of California

Jenner’s announcement comes amid recent polling that puts support for recalling current governor Gavin Newsom at 40 per cent.

Even if Newsom is recalled, Jenner would still have a number of hurdles to overcome, as a large field of candidates are expected to declare their own candidacies.