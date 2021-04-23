Jonathan Rhys Meyers Goes To The ‘Edge Of The World’ In Trailer For True-Life Adventure

Click to share this via email

The British Empire has met its match.

On Friday, a new trailer debuted for the new historical thriller “Edge of the World”, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the real-life Sir James Brooke.

“In 1839, Brooke flees Victorian England to explore Borneo,” the official description reads. “After a pirate attack, Brooke allies with rival princes to seize a rebel fort. To save prisoners from beheading, Brooke agrees to be crowned Rajah. James begs the Royal Navy for a steamship to fight pirates, but the British want his kingdom as a colony. Makota’s pirates massacre Brooke’s capital, leaving James half-dead.

“To save his people, he must shed Englishness and embrace the jungle: ‘All of it, the beauty and the blood.'”

The trailer promises plenty of historical drama, action, and intrigue as Brooke comes to terms with the new world in which he has found himself.

Directed by Michael Haussman, the film also stars Dominic Monaghan, Hannah New, Josie Ho, Atiqa Hasiholan, Ralph Ineson, Otto Farant, Samo Rafael, Bront Palarae, Shaheizy Sam, Yusyf Mahardika, Peter John and Kahar Bin Jini.

“Edge of the World” debuts on-demand June 4.