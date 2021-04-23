Bebe Rexha Talks New Album ‘Better Mistakes’, Reaction To Body-Positive Instagram Post: ‘I Feel Like People Are Really Wanting Real’

Bebe Rexha’s sophomore record Better Mistakes is just two weeks away, and just like the album title suggests, the singer is evolving into a better version of herself.

One of the ways she’s achieving that goal is by sharing unfiltered, body-positive photos on social media and encouraging her fans to do the same.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil, the 31-year-old opened up about the reaction to one of her most recent Instagram posts in which she showed off her bikini body with a text overlay that read “Thick thighs save lives.”

“I feel like people are really wanting real,” she said of her post.

“I always find myself struggling with that because I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to be perfect and I want to look perfect, and I want people to like me,’ but then I’m like, ‘I want to just be myself.’ I don’t have to always want to have to post pictures of me, like being Photoshopped, like with makeup on all the time.”

The Grammy-nominated artist is also keeping it real with her latest single “Sabotage”, which depicts the singer struggling with her tendency to sabotage the things and people she loves.

Rexha admitted that while she self-sabotages “all the time,” she has learned to pick herself back up.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to eat so well and I’m going to have a good diet,'” she recalled of a self-sabotaging moment.

“One of my friends got fully vaccinated and it was like, ‘Oh, and I’m getting my vaccines today.’ And she was like, ‘OK, can I come over?’ I was like, ‘OK, sure, fine.’ So she came over and we ordered pizza and that is definitely not part of the healthy eating. So that was definitely, as you could say, a sabotage moment. But, you know, that’s what life’s all about.”

Rexha’s life struggles also played a big part in the naming of her second studio album.

“I thought that when I was in my 20s, I was like, OK, I’m going to turn 30 and everything’s going to be like, I’m going to get, you know, grow up and everything’s going to make sense.”

“Then as you grow up, you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I still don’t know the answer to most things in this universe, but I know more and hopefully I make just better decisions.'”

Continued Rexha: “Instead of going for like ten glasses of liquor, you go for a couple of glasses of red wine and hope that it doesn’t end up being a crazy night. But, just making better mistakes or trying to make better mistakes in my life and learn from them and becoming an actual adult. Being an adult.”

Watch our full interview with the singer below.