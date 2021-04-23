Kehlani Comes Out As Gay In TikTok Video

Click to share this via email

Kehlani came out as gay in a recently released video.

The singer, who has long identified as queer and bisexual, told fans in a since-deleted TikTok clip, “I finally know I’m a lesbian,” before adding: “I am gay, gay, gay.”

The star, who goes by she/they pronouns, joked about her family’s unshocked reaction when she finally told them, telling the camera they were like: “We know, duh.”

She shared, “I just wanted y’all to know that everyone knew but me.”

Kehlani deleted this but here y’all go 💋 pic.twitter.com/sYUxZ94cNM — GARAGE FLOWER (@susbrina) April 22, 2021

Kehlani hinted at being gay during a recent Instagram Live.

According to Variety, Kehlani previously wrote on Twitter in a since-deleted post: “I felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which ‘label’ of human I was attracted when I really just be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE.”

However, she hadn’t come out to her family at that point.

The singer has a two-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi, with guitarist Javie Young-White.