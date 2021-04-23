Lily James, Dominic West & Andrew Scott Are On The Hunt For Romance In ‘The Pursuit Of Love’

Lily James is on the hunt for true love in the new, three-part miniseries “The Pursuit Of Love”.

A co-production between BBC One and Amazon Prime Video, “The Pursuit Of Love” is based on the novel by Nancy Mitford and has been adapted for the screen by Emily Mortimer, who also appears in the series.

Set in the interwar period in England, the series stars James as the highly strung and “fearless” feminist Linda who, along with her far more sensible cousin Fanny (Emily Beecham), set out on a tour of Europe to seek out their one true love, getting into romantic misadventures along the way. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda follows her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places, according to the BBC’s synopsis.

Also part of the cast is Dominic West as Linda’s conservative father and Andrew Scott as the family’s eccentric aristocratic neighbour, Lord Merlin.

The series was one of the first high-profile projects to film in the U.K. last year between the country’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Mortimer previously spoke about the project, telling Radio Times, “I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford, so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was impossible to say no. It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – still reads as a radical.”

“The Pursuit Of Love” debuts in the UK on May 9, with an Amazon Prime Video premiere date yet to be announced.