Lil Nas X Releases New Version Of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, Making All The Sounds With His Mouth

Lil Nas X just dropped an epic new version of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

The rapper released another music video for the much-loved track Friday, only in this one he made all the sounds with his mouth.

The vid started with Lil Nas X holding up a phone to his ear, asking: “Is it recording?” before belting out the song.

He donned some incredible ensembles throughout the clip, including headdresses, a hot pink tank top and a spiky dog collar.

Unsurprisingly, the new version of the song was a hit with fans.

See some of the reaction below.

 

