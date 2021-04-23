Lil Nas X Releases New Version Of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, Making All The Sounds With His Mouth

Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X just dropped an epic new version of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

The rapper released another music video for the much-loved track Friday, only in this one he made all the sounds with his mouth.

The vid started with Lil Nas X holding up a phone to his ear, asking: “Is it recording?” before belting out the song.

He donned some incredible ensembles throughout the clip, including headdresses, a hot pink tank top and a spiky dog collar.

Unsurprisingly, the new version of the song was a hit with fans.

See some of the reaction below.

This my fav version, not gonna lie lol https://t.co/2VjlGzM2Zg — Kitsune 🦊 (@Myss_Jazz) April 23, 2021

AND THAT’S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE https://t.co/Padu7bue0n — Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor's Version) (@4evrmalone) April 23, 2021

remember pentatonix? this is them now. feel old yet? https://t.co/3pCvg4QLRa — perla (@perlaunfiltered) April 23, 2021

I didn’t expect him to have such creativity in his career tbh https://t.co/DwCALMVg6N — Drakes Jamaican Accent (@777jay1) April 23, 2021

Brady Bunch remake looks promising pic.twitter.com/uf7BMRXSv5 — Justin (@JLaneStreet) April 23, 2021