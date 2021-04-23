Tom Bergeron Confirms He’s Returning To TV, But Not On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tom Bergeron has had “Dancing With The Stars” fans abuzz after sharing a series of cryptic messages on social media, hinting he might be returning to the show, which he hosted from its inception until exiting in 2020.

On Friday, Bergeron shared a video on Instagram and Twitter that offered more clues about an upcoming TV hosting gig — but also confirmed it won’t be on “DWTS”.

“I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you,” Bergeron said.

RELATED: Tom Bergeron Shuts Down ‘DWTS’ Return: ‘This Train Has Left The Station’

“I am returning to hosting — that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you,” he joked.

“It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted,” he concluded, adding, “however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted.”

Bergeron had been teasing a return to TV hosting in a series of posts he’s been sharing on Instagram.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Showrunner Reveals Real Reason Why Tyra Banks Replaced Tom Bergeron As Show’s Host

It began when he tweeted a clip of Al Pacino in “The Godfather Part III”, with mob boss Michael Corleone complaining, “Just when I thought I was out they pull me back in.”

He added cryptically in the caption, “Stay tuned.”

He followed that up with a brief video to tell his followers how heartened he was by their response to his “admittedly cryptic tweet,” promising to let fans know what was going on “by next week at the latest.”