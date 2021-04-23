Lindsay Lohan’s Father Michael Arrested For Reportedly Receiving Illegal Kickbacks After Bringing Addicts To Florida Rehab Centres

Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael was arrested for reportedly receiving illegal kickbacks after bringing addicts to drug treatment centres in Florida.

According to NBC News, Lohan, 60, was booked Friday and was one of 100 people arrested as part of a Palm Beach County investigation, of the treatment industry, led by State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

He faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of attempted patient brokering, according to charging documents.

The docs reportedly include references to checks worth over $25,000 paid to Lohan.

Aronberg said, “Mr. Lohan was investigated by our Sober Homes Task Force and he’s being charged with receiving kickbacks for referring patients to drug treatment. Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient’s needs. This is our Task Force’s 117th arrest and will not be our last.”

An investigator was thought to have spoken to Lohan on April 8, before the arrest was made. He was said to have denied being involved in patient brokering at the time.

Aronberg said back in 2017: “This is an entire industry that’s been corrupted by easy money. Unscrupulous actors have taken advantage of well-intended federal law, and a lack of any good law at the state level, to profit off people at the lowest stages of their lives.”

He added, “It’s a total scam. Not only are taxpayers footing the bill, but people are dying unnecessarily because of this.”

ET Canada has contacted Lohan’s attorney, Heidi Perlet, for comment.